Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $79.60

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.60 and last traded at $79.60, with a volume of 17310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.66.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,362 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,687 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $194,656,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,912 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.