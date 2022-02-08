Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,701.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,092,000 after purchasing an additional 669,655 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,851,000 after purchasing an additional 497,691 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 472,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,010,000 after purchasing an additional 261,643 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,504,000 after purchasing an additional 171,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,440,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $206.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.45. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.17 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

