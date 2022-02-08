Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 485,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,783,418. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.