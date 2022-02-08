VAALCO Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,674 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 842% compared to the typical daily volume of 284 call options.

EGY traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,101. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $303.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.92. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

In other VAALCO Energy news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 39,437 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $151,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 739,437 shares of company stock worth $2,940,438 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,151,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 125,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,439,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 75,525 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.