USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stake Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $58,038.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $728,389. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.05 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

