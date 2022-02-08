US Capital Advisors Comments on EOG Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $8.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.83. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $114.69 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $116.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

