US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,230,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,034,000 after buying an additional 79,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,136,000 after buying an additional 138,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 823,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 212,074 shares during the period. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.93.

OR opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,152.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 1,701.70%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.