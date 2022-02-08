US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,240,000 after buying an additional 260,479 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

