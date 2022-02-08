US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vertex were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vertex by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,312.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VERX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $202,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $421,722.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 832,602 shares of company stock valued at $12,304,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

