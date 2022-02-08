US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,624,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 519,084 shares of company stock valued at $54,618,597. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

