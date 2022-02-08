US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,287 Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NYSE CIG opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CEMIG has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $2.77.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

