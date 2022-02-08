Upfiring (UFR) Market Capitalization Hits $2.07 Million

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 70.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for about $0.0864 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Upfiring has traded up 84% against the U.S. dollar. Upfiring has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $895.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00329611 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000125 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006344 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000971 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.90 or 0.01178936 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

