Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $154.00 at BTIG Research

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.45.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of U stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -64.46 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $225,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,567,956 shares of company stock worth $276,013,682. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 428.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 181,043 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.