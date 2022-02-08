Unitrade Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Unitrade has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $178,889.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unitrade has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00041452 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00105747 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

