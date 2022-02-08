United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 44.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,328,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,271 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $15,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,730 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,031,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 1,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,598,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,189 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMC. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Nomura lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

UMC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.