UniMex Network (UMX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.25 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. UniMex Network has a market cap of $3.25 million and $81,431.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.97 or 0.07075499 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,952.70 or 0.99807912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00052362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00054770 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006331 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,562,110 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

