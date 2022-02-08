Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Grupo Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultrapar Participações from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

UGP opened at $2.70 on Monday. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

