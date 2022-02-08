Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Grupo Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultrapar Participações from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.
UGP opened at $2.70 on Monday. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.
Ultrapar Participações Company Profile
Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultrapar Participações (UGP)
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.