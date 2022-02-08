UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,618 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $131,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,973,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,668,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,845,000 after acquiring an additional 555,622 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,307,000 after acquiring an additional 55,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of UFPI opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.04 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

