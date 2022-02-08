Ubiq Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $4,334.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

