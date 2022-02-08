Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,902,870 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 202,895 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $174,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1,107.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,971,064 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $88,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,881 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814,017 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,668,000 after buying an additional 591,165 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

NYSE:UBER opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

