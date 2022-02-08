Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,052. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.56.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.