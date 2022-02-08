Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,052. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.56.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.