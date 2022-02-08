Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.87. 109,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,052. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $99.53.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.56.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

