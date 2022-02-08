TurtleCoin (TRTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 8% higher against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $129,142.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 121,691,821,169 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

