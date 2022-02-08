Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 38,218 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,218 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of G-III Apparel Group worth $17,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.73. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.