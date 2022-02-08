Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,564 shares during the quarter. Bottomline Technologies (de) accounts for about 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $20,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after acquiring an additional 758,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,720,000 after acquiring an additional 231,108 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,284,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 93,137 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAY traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,501. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.16 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.80.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

