Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $14.42 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,293 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $14,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 85,296 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after acquiring an additional 54,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UBSI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $36.48. 7,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,272. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.