Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UI. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE UI opened at $243.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.52.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.
In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 90.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.75.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.
