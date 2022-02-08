Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Saia by 59.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 1,450.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $277.86 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.02 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.87 and a 200-day moving average of $281.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.27.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.