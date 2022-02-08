Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Saia by 59.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 1,450.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $277.86 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.02 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.87 and a 200-day moving average of $281.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.
SAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.27.
Saia Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
