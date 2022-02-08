Trexquant Investment LP Invests $549,000 in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 84.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $2,012,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $960,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $934,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 125,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,118,294.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

