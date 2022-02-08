Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 27,131 NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,072,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $591,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,350 in the last ninety days. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

