Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $354,734,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 27.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after purchasing an additional 466,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 466,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 76.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,333,000 after purchasing an additional 367,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 95.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 720,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,111,000 after purchasing an additional 352,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

FND opened at $104.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 target price on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.15.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

