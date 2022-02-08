TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Lifted by Spyglass Capital Management LLC

Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 24,445 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 3.0% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of TransDigm Group worth $131,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.50.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $11.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $621.64. 1,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,116. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $617.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.12.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.