Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,121 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,321% compared to the average volume of 62 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $6.14 on Tuesday, hitting $152.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.78%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 767,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 322,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,734,000 after acquiring an additional 52,636 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 108,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

