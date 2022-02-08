TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.41) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 194.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 260 ($3.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.84) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.84) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 274.33 ($3.71).

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

Shares of TCAP opened at GBX 135.80 ($1.84) on Monday. TP ICAP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 123.42 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 263.05 ($3.56). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 144.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.