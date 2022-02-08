TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

TOWN stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.04.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter worth $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

