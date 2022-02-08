Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Touchstone Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA)’s stock price were down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 5,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 1,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a market cap of $40.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Touchstone Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

