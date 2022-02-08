Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at National Bank Financial

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TPZEF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.42.

Topaz Energy stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

