Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,175,000 after purchasing an additional 346,251 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,489,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,115,000 after purchasing an additional 69,140 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.31 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

