Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 962,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,887,000 after acquiring an additional 147,481 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 98,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,575,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

MMM stock opened at $161.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.13. 3M has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

