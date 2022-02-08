Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Danaher by 30.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $13,418,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,869 shares of company stock valued at $27,808,950. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $285.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

