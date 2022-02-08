Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,815 shares of company stock worth $277,752. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

