Thorstarter Tops One Day Trading Volume of $457,220.00 (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, Thorstarter has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $457,220.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thorstarter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00051799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.69 or 0.07144662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,958.31 or 0.99777093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00056260 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006469 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thorstarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thorstarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thorstarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.