The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management cut its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. The Shyft Group makes up 0.8% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.27% of The Shyft Group worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,305,000 after buying an additional 50,031 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,732,000 after buying an additional 55,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after buying an additional 137,010 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,288. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.49. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $54.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,700. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

