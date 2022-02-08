The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $116,935.32 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progressive alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61.

PGR stock opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.