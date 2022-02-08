The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $116,935.32 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 18th, Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61.
PGR stock opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.
About Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
