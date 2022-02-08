The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $83,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,945 shares of company stock valued at $109,109,542 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

