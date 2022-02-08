The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 3.2% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $47,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after acquiring an additional 35,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.92. The stock had a trading volume of 24,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,377. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.62 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,257 shares of company stock worth $1,045,271. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

