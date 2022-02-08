The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 7,465 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $122,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,428 shares of company stock worth $453,012 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivaNova stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average is $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.95.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

