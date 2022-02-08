The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.56 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 637,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 270.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

