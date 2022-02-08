The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 2.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

