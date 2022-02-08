The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,431 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,768.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $165.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.90 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.12 and its 200 day moving average is $157.95. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $137.13 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.05%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.